Trae Young’s response to major strategic change after Hawks’ Dejounte Murray trade

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young recently responded to a potential strategy change within the team’s offense. Hawks writer Kevin Chouinard revealed that Atlanta’s coach said Trae Young would be “playing off the ball probably more than he ever had.” Chouinard later reported that Young said he was “excited” about that.

Dejounte Murray is known for his all-around offensive prowess. He’s a reliable scorer who features impressive court vision and passing ability. Additionally, he’s a strong defender and rebounder from the guard position.

Trae Young has mainly been a ball-dominant guard in Atlanta. But his three-point shooting ability should benefit from playing off the ball more. It is unclear who will be the true point guard for the Hawks this season, but it would not be difficult to envision Young transitioning into a Stephen Curry role.

Curry is technically the point guard for the Golden State Warriors. However, every basketball fan knows Curry spends plenty of time running off of screens and receiving passes for open shots. Golden State properly utilizes his elite long-range ability. The Hawks may place Trae Young in the same kind of role. Murray’s playmaking ability will likely lead to no shortage of open looks for Young, who is cash from beyond the arc.

Trae Young even admitted that he and Curry share similarities.

If all goes according to plan, the Hawks should be in line for an impressive 2022-2023 season. But Atlanta fans need to be patient. It may take Young and Murray some time to get used to playing with one another.