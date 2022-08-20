Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young wants to be like Stephen Curry … not as the GOAT shooter but rather as an NBA champion.

While Young knows the comparisons between him and Curry and sees the similarities in their game, he still believes he is a different player than the Golden State Warriors superstar. However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to follow in the footsteps of Curry, who basically set the standards for guards like him.

“I think our games are different, but they’re similar in certain areas, and I definitely want to be a champion, so he’s set the standard,” Young said of Curry, per Yahoo Sports.

Stephen Curry is one of, if not the most influential athlete of the past decade. He is a four-time champion, and there is no doubt he has already cemented himself among the NBA’s greatest players of all time. With that said, it’s only natural that players like Trae Young look up to him.

Hawks fans will be happy with Young’s mentality, though. While he can easily focus on himself and achieve his individual goals every year, he has made winning his priority. After all, he knows very well that everything else falls into place with winning.

Perhaps he learned that from Curry as well. After all, very few gives attention to Curry and the Warriors until they surprised everyone with a championship run in 2015. The Hawks faithful are surely hoping Trae does the same in Atlanta.