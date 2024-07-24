The new Transformers One is getting some seriously good reviews prior to its release…which is two months away.

The movie about the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron reveals that they were once friends. But boy, how things changed.

The animated film features Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, and other notable stars providing their voices.

The film is the first animated Transformers theatrical release since 1986. And considering the screenings are already taking place so far ahead of its September 20 release, is a sign that they’re very confident in the film.

Lots of positive reactions popped up on social media from journalists, critics, and film people who had a chance to watch the movie.

What people are saying about Transformers One

Steven Weintraub, from Collider, wrote on X, “When a movie studio is willing to screen a film two months before release they know what they have. #TransformersOne is easily one of the best Transformers movies. No debate. For some it’ll be their favorite. And I’d understand why.”

He adds, “The film features fantastic animation by @ILMVFX, a script that works for die hard fans and kids that don’t know anything about @transformers, and a Optimus Prime and Megatron relationship that actually works and makes you care. I’m absolutely seeing this again when I can check it out in 3D and @IMAX.”

Meanwhile, film director Brandon Slagle, posted, “Saw #TransformersOne tonight at Paramount. I can’t belive I’m writing this after how much I didn’t care for the trailer, but it’s remarkably good. People cheered Endgame style numerous times. I really hope this overcomes the undeniable Transformers franchise fatigue.”

Editor-in-chief of Next Best Pictures, Matt Neglia, was also surprised at what he saw.

He posted, “I almost cannot believe I’m saying this, but TRANSFORMERS ONE is by far and away the best Transformers film to date. The trailers don’t do this justice. Rich in character & emotion with a deep reverence for the lore, it tells the origins for Optimus Prime and Megatron, tragically transforming once from brothers to enemies. Josh Cooley directed this animated film to perfection, down to the last comedic and action beat, all backed by an epic score & an excellent voice cast. One of the genuine surprises of the year for me.”

Also, the senior writer at The Wrap, Drew Taylor, was impressed.

He wrote, “#TransformersOne really is a miracle — the first fully animated Transformers film since 1986 is an entertaining, hilarious, emotional romp. Seeing the movie almost done reinforced how I felt at #Annecy.”

With all this praise for Transformers One and the film’s release date about two months away, it sounds like we’re in for a special treat.