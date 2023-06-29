Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their upcoming son with a maternity shoot. Kardashian took to Instagram to share the photos, but Barker caught everyone’s eye with a teasing comment. Apparently, the Blink-182 drummer already knows his name, per TooFab.

Posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a carousel of photos showing off her baby bump. She wore a form fitting, light blue dress and matching pants. But Travis Barker, on the other hand, went for a more casual look, rocking a white tank top and black pants. Though he made up for his casual outfit with his not so casual remark.

“I already know his name 😉,” wrote Barker.

“Little drummer boy coming soon,” Kardashian wrote in the caption for another set of images. In this post, she and Barker posed in front of a drum set. There, Barker kept it playful with a GIF of Animal from The Muppets.

The couple announced their pregnancy in style — and very publicly. At a Blink-182 concert where Barker performed, Kardashian waited patiently in the audience with a sign. During the show, The Kardashians star held up a white sign that read: “Travis I'm Pregnant.”

The inspiration behind the announcement was so sweet. Kardashian admitted she took from the Blink-182 music video for their hit All The Small Things.

Kardashian and Barker married in May 2022, and this child marks their first one shared together. Combined, Kardashian and Barker share six kids from previous relationships.

Kardashian shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Barker is also dad to Alabama and 19-year-old Landon Barker with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also helped raise her daughter with Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana.