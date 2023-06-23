Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy is going fine with husband and Blink-182 member Travis Barker. After their epic pregnancy announcement, now the reality is settling in. In a recent pregnancy update, Kardashian reached out to her fans for some help. She asked then for their “favorite clean body care” recommendations and immediately saw results, per E! News.

“Some of your answers!” Kourtney wrote on Instagram Stories after reading their advice. “It's been a minute since I've done this, I love hearing your answers.”

She continued, voicing how much she appreciates their feedback. Pregnancy isn't easy; it takes a village. “There's so many answers but thank you so much for sharing,” she said, “I won't tell [you] my husband's response.”

Alongside the question and replies, Kardashian shared a photo of her and her baby bump in front of Travis Barker's drum set. These photos follow the iconic photos of her baby bump that announced the news: “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan.”

Kourtney Kardashian shared her pregnancy news June 16 in Los Angeles, where the Blink-182 drummer had a concert. Kardashian sat in the crowd, patiently waiting. With her, she carried a sign written in large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

Kardashian got the inspiration for the idea from an older Blink-182 music video. In the band's 1999 hit “All The Small Things,” there was a moment where a fan is holding that same sign.

The little one will join Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8—who she shares with her ex Scott Disick—as well as Travis' son Landon Barker, 19; daughter Alabama Barker, 17; and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.