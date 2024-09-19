Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce were left stumped over a fan's username which referenced a Taylor Swift song. On the latest episode of the NFL brother's podcast New Heights, they came across a question from “Emma Fell in Love” — who is paying homage to Swift's 2023 song “When Emma Falls in Love,” from her rerelease Speak Now (Taylor’s Version.) The song is a nod to Swift's friend, actress Emma Stone.

“Is that a lyric or something? Do we know?” Jason asked about the username. However, he kept reading the fan's question despite not figuring out the backstory of her social media handle.

“I’m sure many #swifties and tons of dads, daughters would love some @newheightsshow show bonus content teaching football concepts in an ELI5 format,” the fan wrote referring to the acronym “Explain To Me Like I'm Five.”

“I’d love to be able to understand the @NFL portions of the podcast, but a lot of it is hard to grasp as someone with no background,” the fan continued.

While fans believe the song is about Stone due to the lyrics: ” When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom / Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong / She waits and takes her time / ‘Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain.”

The “little miss sunshine” bit is allegedly a nod to the infamous scene in Stone's “Easy A” film where Natasha Bedingfield's song “Pocket Full of Sunshine” plays.

Is Taylor Swift Writing Football Plays For Travis Kelce?

In a conversation with The Rich Eisen Show earlier this month, Travis spoke about how Swift is learning football and has even started writing plays.

“She had just been so open to learning the game, she didn’t know much about the rules and everything,” Kelce explained. “I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it — from the words to the music to even the releases and the music videos and everything. She’s so detailed and a part of it is that I think she was just curious about the profession.”

Kelce added that she's had her football plays centered around him: “She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me. We’ll see if they can make it to Coach Reid’s office.”

“I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach [Andy] Reid yet, but if they ever do, I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation,” he quipped.