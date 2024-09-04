Taylor Swift has written Grammy hits so why not test her pen for the NFL? Travis Kelce has confirmed that Swift has been drafting some plays in her spare time.

“She had just been so open to learning the game, she didn’t know much about the rules or anything…I think she was just curious about the profession,” Kelce told the Rich Eisen Show.

“I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach Reid yet, but if they ever do I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation,” he added.

Eisen asked if Swift has taken the liberty to make plays for the whole team and Kelce responded, “She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me. We’ll see if they can make it to Coach Reid’s office.”

Kelce's response comes after Patrick Mahomes, who is the quarterback for the Chiefs disclosed to NBC reporter, Chris Simms, about Swift's interest in the NFL.

“She's really interested in football, she asks a lot of great questions. She's already drawing up plays so we might have to put one in,” Mahomes revealed.

“I think it's been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football,” he added.

Taylor Swift On The NFL

Swift has been to 13 NFL games last season with her initial appearance last September sparking romance rumors between her and Kelce. While the pop star has embraced the game, many football fans have become annoyed with the media showing her on television. She decided to clap back to the naysayers and revealed how she could care less about their opinions.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told TIME during her Person of the Year profile. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she continued. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Swift's appearances at games have spiked television views according to ESPN.

“Being in the weeds of it, I think in the beginning there was definitely a big Taylor Swift bump, especially I think the Chicago Bears-Chiefs game where she first showed up,” Omar Roja, social content host at ESPN told reporters Wednesday (Aug. 28) and PEOPLE.

Roja explained that as the season progressed the viewership wasn't “as big” as the beginning but it increased eyeballs on the game as the NFL began “reaching fans that maybe [we] wouldn't have before.”