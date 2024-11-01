Travis Kelce is giving advice to fans on how to spice things up in the bedroom. In the bonus episode of the “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end answered a fans' inquiry on how to avoid boring sex.

A man in his mid-50s told Travis and Jason that his wife is currently not “interested in sex whatsoever” and how this dry spell is affecting their relationship. The fan ensured that he has not interest in cheating and “never” has but wanted some advice from Travis and Jason on how to proceed.

“I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s [like],” Travis who is currently dating Taylor Swift began.

“Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic,” the tight end added. “Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant. These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard. That’s tough, man.”

Jason suggested that acts of service is another way to set the mood before jokingly giving a suggestion to wear tights.

“Start setting that thing up early. Women, they’re weird. They don’t just always want to have sex,” he joked. “I don’t know why, they don’t operate on the same wavelength as us. … Women like to be sought after.”

“Sometimes they just want to see the goods,” he added, suggesting that the fan wear some tights. “I don’t know what you’ve been blessed with.”

Travis on the other hand told the fan to get creative in the bedroom.

“Try role play one night, you know, see if she’s up for that,” Travis suggested. “Go to Spencer’s and get some f—ing sex stuff, man, I don’t know.”

Travis Kelce Reveals How To Determine A Solid Relationship



Later on in the show, a fan asked, “How do you know that a relationship is solid … and why is that moment when you first fart in front of each other?”

“I farted in front of Kylie on the third date we ever had,” Jason responded.

Jason married Kylie Kelce in 2018 and the couple shares three daughters.

Travis had a more mature answer saying how getting to know the intimate details of their routine is a way to measure your relationship.

“I feel like [it’s] when you know someone’s life,” he said. “When you see someone’s day-to-day and you can understand that, and you get into a routine of being with that person or talking to that person about their daily routines consistently. You naturally just feel the genuine connection.”

Travis and Taylor have been dating for a year now and most recently have been fueling engagement rumors. According to Page Six, since Kelce has been protective of the singer the last couple of months due to the Vienna terror plot targeting Swift's Eras Tour, a source believes an “engagement countdown” is in the works. Swift nor Travis have commented on this report at this time.