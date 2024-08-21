Taylor Swift is breaking her silence about her three shows that were canceled in Vienna, Austria due to an alleged terror plot earlier this month.

“Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows,” Swift wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 21. “But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us.”

“Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows,” she wrote. “In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that.”

Towards the end of her post, the popstar celebrated the end of the European leg of her Eras tour and how she had a “rollercoaster of emotions” after missing the three Vienna shows. However, the singer said that the five shows in London at Wembley Stadium which she wrapped on Monday were “the most passionate crowds I’ve ever played for.”

She also thanked the surprise performances during her European leg such as Florence and the Machine, frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff as well as Ed Sheeran who popped out for one of her shows in London.

Three Teenagers Arrested For Alleged Terror Plot Targeting Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Swift's post follows the arrest of three teenagers who are suspected to be connected to the alleged terror plot earlier this month. One of the men arrested was a 19-year-old with alleged ties to ISIS and the other were 18-year-old and 17-year-old teens. It was previously reported that the 18 year-old was 15 years of age. He was arrested on August 9 according to Austria’s Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner per Us Weekly.

“He had been in contact with the main perpetrator, but is not directly connected to the attack plans,” the Austrian minister said of the 18 year-old. “But, as was found out a few days ago, he took an oath of allegiance specifically to the IS on August 6.”