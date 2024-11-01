Travis Kelce is waiting for the “next steps” in his relationship with Taylor Swift to come naturally. Travis spoke about his whirlwind romance with the Swift with his older brother Jason Kelce on in a bonus episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“I feel like [it’s] when you know someone’s life,” Travis told his brother.

“When you see someone’s day-to-day and you can understand that, and you get into a routine of being with that person or talking to that person about their daily routines consistently,” he added. “You naturally just feel the genuine connection.”

While Travis is waiting for a natural progression in his relationship with Swift to figure out those next steps, he reveals that he already has had huge moments with Swift such as introducing her to his family. As Swift became more acclimated into Travis' NFL career, the singer hung out with his parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce in the suites at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis met Scott Swift in November 2023 when he met up with Taylor for her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As of now, Andrea Swift and Travis don't have any public photos with one another together but she did join Taylor at Arrowhead Stadium last month and was seen wearing a pin that said “In My 87 Era” referencing Travis' jersey number.

Travis Kelce Talks Big Steps in Relationships

Another large step that couples face in the relationship is moving in together. Jason and Travis discussed how you should feel when deciding that for your future.

“You’ll know, if you want to do it, you’ll do it,” Jason said. “That’s how you know. And then if she wants to do it, then you both end up doing it. Not in that way, but moving in way.”

As of now, Travis and Taylor don't live together but they have visited each other's houses in Kansas City and New York.

However, most importantly, the brothers spoke about how getting to know one another is the most important part.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that couples should have “more serious conversations about potentially what are our values, what do we believe in, what do we want our life to be individually, and with the person.”

Jason chimed in, adding, “You start thinking about the stuff and the more you line up … you just keep kind of rolling. Or you say, ‘I don’t want to deal with that stuff,’ and go find another person.”

“That’s the love train. You either jump on or jump off,” Travis replied.

This conversation follows the “engagement countdown” that made headlines earlier this week. Taylor nor Travis have reacted to that news.