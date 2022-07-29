Trey Lance’s strong take on a promising 49ers WR will excite San Francisco fans

There are still plenty of question marks regarding the depth for the San Francisco 49ers at the wide receiver position. At the least, quarterback Trey Lance sees much potential in the backend of the team’s wideout depth chart, including with Danny Gray.

The 49ers selected Gray in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He bolstered his draft stock in what turned out to be his final campaign at SMU last season, where he recorded career highs in receptions (49) and receiving yards (803).

What continues to be the talk surrounding Gray’s potential on the team has centered on his speed, which Lance has been quite impressed to see up close now.

“Danny’s obviously super special,” Lance said during a press conference on Thursday. “His speed is one thing that separates him. He’s going to continue to learn the offense, continue to get more comfortable. But yeah, we’re super excited to have him here.”

Gray’s thrilling speed sure caught the attention of many scouts across the league during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The versatile wideout posted a time of 4.33 on the 40-yard dash, which had him at a tie with now Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum for the sixth-best mark this year.

For now, all eyes sure will be on just how the 49ers plan to get the best out of Gray in the coming season. From his speed to his agility, he can add another dimension to their offense when they roll with 11 personnel on the field.