Tristan Thompson is keeping the faith alive for a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. A source told Entertainment Tonight the Lakers player “is always hopeful that he can win Khloe back and be with her.”

As for right now, though, the couple who shares two children together, daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 9 months, “are in a good place.”

The source says that is not stopping the NBA player for trying to get in Khloe’s good graces. Tristan “is making tremendous efforts and strides and it really shows,” Khloe has been “very clear about her boundaries and will continue to be communicative about where she stands with Tristan.”

This follows a recent comment Khloe made after reports were published about her being back together with Thompson.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point,” Khloe commented on an Instagram post on Tuesday (May 16).

“It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception,” the Good American founder added. “Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…. Some things are just as simple as they seem.”

“A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life. Example….. just how I support Scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother,” she said of her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick whom she shares three children with. “It’s just not on an nba stage. Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are.”

The on again off again couple got together in 2016. They welcomed their first child together, True two years later. During that time Thompson cheated on Khloe when she was pregnant with their daughter True back in 2018. A year later, Thompson kissed Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods at a party. In June 2021, model Sydney Chase accused Thompson of cheating on Khloe yet again.

They welcomed their son via surrogate in 2021. However, a few months prior to that, he had also gotten Maralee Nichols pregnant that March – while he was reportedly engaged to Khloe.