While the West Coast is known for having earthquakes, Los Angeles had a particularly scary one on Monday afternoon. So much so, that NBA stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Tristan Thompson expressed their shock on social media afterward.

The ground shook near Pasadena, via LA Magazine.

“BREAKING: 4.7 magnitude earthquake 2.5mi SW of South Pasadena,” the outlet reported. “Did you feel it?”

Towns expects financial compensation, via his “X” account, formerly known as “Twitter.”

“That earthquake done spilt my coffee,” Towns said. “Someone owe me 5 dollars 😂.”

Thompson, meanwhile, kept his reaction simple, via X.

“That earthquake was crazy 😳,” the former Cleveland Cavalier said.

The city is now investigating the damage, via Mayor Karen Bass.

“A preliminary magnitude 4.7 earthquake shook the Los Angeles region this afternoon,” Bass said. “Our @LAFD is now in earthquake mode and is activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages.”

The most heroic reaction in the sports world thus far, though, wasn't by a player.

The NBA is lucky to have an analyst like Malika Andrews

ESPN's Los Angeles studios were broadcasting live during the earthquake, but NBA Today and NBA Countdown host Malika Andrews stayed cool under pressure, via @NoahCoslov on X.

“Malika Andrews just handled an earthquake on live TV like I swat flies,” Coslov said. “That was wild.”

Andrews admitted to being a little shaken up, but the seasoned journalist remained level-headed, via X.

“Definitely a scary moment here in our LA studios. Thank you to our incredible staff and crew who stayed cool throughout!” Andrews said. “Stay safe, fellow Angelenos.”

Former WNBA player Rebecca Lobo, who Andrews was interviewing about USA women's basketball's Olympic run, was also in awe of her composure, via X.

“I was stunned by both the earthquake and how @malika_andrews handled it like a boss. Wow.” Lobo said.