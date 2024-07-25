The internet is abuzz with the collective recollection of Gumshoos, a Pokemon that bears an uncanny resemblance with Donald Trump. This time, the Gen 7 Pokemon is back in the spotlight because of the failed assassination attempt of the former US President.

Gumshoos and Its Grim Spotlight with Donald Trump

In a twisted yet comical turn of events, a collective of Pokemon fans on the internet seemingly just remembered the Pokemon Gumshoos in light of the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump. The reason being? Gumshoos has a notch in its ear, the same spot where the bullet from the assassination attempt on Trump grazed him.

In case you have been living under a rock these past few days, Trump recently survived an assassination attempt last July 13, 2024 during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was in the middle of his speech when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight rounds, injuring Trump, killing one spectator, and critically injuring two others.

On the other hand, Gumshoos is a Pokemon introduced during the Gen 7 games, specifically debuting in the Pokemon Sun and Moon games. It evolves from Yungoos and its official title is the Stakeout Pokémon. The design of Gumshoos looks to be based on a mongoose, and its most notable design is its yellow stripe that starts on its forehead, which is where the Donald Trump comparison comes from.

In light of that, keen-eyed Pokemon fans quickly took to the internet and pointed out the the absurd design coincidence of Gumshoos. They accused Pokemon designers of having seemingly predicted Trump's post-assassination attempt injury with the notched ear design of the said Gen 7 Pokemon.

Gumshoos Memes Galore

With that, memes and discussions arose about Gumshoos and its uncanny and seemingly prophetic design referencing the 45th president of the United States. Here are some of the Gumshoos x Donald Trump posts on X (formerly Twitter) that we found:

There is even a TikTok on it made just 24 hours after the incident happened.

Other Reaction to Gumshoos In Light of Trump's Failed Assassination

There are tons of reactions to the memes and discussion surrounding Gumshoos and Trump's failed assassination. Most of them were comments on how Pokemon allegedly predicted Trump's failed assassination years before it actually happened.

“THE PROPHECY,” one user exclaims.

“Ain't no way pokemon predicted this….or did they cause it 🤔,” another user alleges.

“Pokemon and Simpsons teaming up to predict the future 😩😩😩,” another user comments.

“It was predetermined”

“Forget Simpsons, pokemon is now predicting the future XD”

“Foreshadowing ✨️”

“Did Pokémon pull a Simpsons?”

“Nintendo predicted the future. Watch out Simpsons, there's a new clairvoyant in town”

“Pokémon making predictions??”

“😂👀Pokémon telling the future.”

Of course, most of these allegations are baseless, and are just the Internet making light of the situation.

The Uncanny Resemblance of Donald Trump and Gumshoos

As for the uncanny resemblance between Donald Trump and Gumshoos, Game Freak has officially addressed the coincidental design of the Pokemon way back in 2016.

In a 2016 interview with Pokemon Sun and Moon's producer Junichi Masuda, he stated “We didn’t have any intention to make it look like Donald Trump.”

He did, however, acknowledge the uncanny similarities between Gumshoos and Donald Trump. In the same interview, Masuda stated, ” I can see why people would think it would look similar, especially the hairstyle.”

As the 2024 presidential elections in the United States of America are currently in full swing, we just hope this is the last time the Gumshoos x Donald Trump memes flood our social media newsfeeds. After all, we've already had our fill of the memes back in 2016.

