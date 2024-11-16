Tulane football has a key defensive weapon back on the field Saturday. Green Wave linebacker Sam Howard is expected to be available for a game against Navy, per ESPN. Howard has been out for the entire month of November.

The linebacker is third on tackles on the team, so his return is much appreciated. Tulane football has put up some good games this season, and enters the Navy game with a 8-2 record. The Green Wave are riding a seven game winning streak.

Navy enters the game with a 7-2 record. The game Saturday will have heavy implications in the AAC conference race this year.

Tulane is doing just fine with a new coach

The return of Howard is likely to ignite a Tulane football team that's looking to win an AAC title. Tulane's only losses this season are to Oklahoma and Kansas State. The squad is 6-0 in a very tough AAC, trailing only Army.

Tulane football will get a strong challenge from Navy on Saturday. Navy lost this season to Notre Dame, and the Midshipmen then dropped a game to Rice. Despite that struggle, the Midshipmen are still in the AAC race. Navy has done an excellent job this season running the football, and protecting the football. Howard's return should definitely help Tulane's defense.

This season, Howard has posted 33 total tackles, with 18 solo stops. He has 1.5 sacks, and four fumble recoveries. He last played in a game on October 31 against Charlotte. Howard had an incredible 2023 season, posting more than 100 tackles for the Tulane football defense.

Tulane is led this season by a new coach. The Green Wave now have Jon Sumrall as head coach, replacing Willie Fritz. Sumrall is doing an incredible job this season, and is one of several candidates for the league's Coach of the Year honors.

Tulane and Navy take the field for a conference battle Saturday at 12:00 Eastern.