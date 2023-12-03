Houston football is naming Willie Fritz as its next head coach. Fritz takes over the program after spending the last 8 seasons at Tulane.

The University of Houston football program has its next head coach. The school is hiring Tulane's coach Willie Fritz as the next head man of the Cougars, per ESPN.

Fritz has had a very successful run as the head coach at Tulane. Fritz is 23-4 the past two years at Tulane, after taking over a struggling football program in 2016.

“I am truly humbled and honored to join the University of Houston family and to be a part of the strong athletics tradition of UH,” Fritz said in a statement released by the Big 12 Conference. “There is no ceiling for success, with the incredible fan support, excellent facilities, talented young men and a collective desire to compete for championships. We will build a program that all Coogs can be proud of and I cannot wait to see the results.”

Fritz takes over from Dana Holgorsen, who led the program for five seasons. Holgorsen had a 12 win season in 2021, but wasn't able to match that success the last two years. Holgorsen finished 31-28 at Houston and had three losing seasons in five years.

Fritz will definitely be asked to win a lot for Houston, which is now a member of the Big 12 after years in the AAC. Houston won only four games in its first Big 12 season, including a last second win over West Virginia on a Hail Mary pass.

Fritz spent the last 8 seasons at Tulane, where he found marked improvement after his first two seasons. Fritz has had two straight seasons with at least 11 wins and won 3 bowl games at Tulane including the Cotton Bowl in 2022. Fritz also coached at Central Missouri, Georgia Southern and Sam Houston State. He's a two-time AAC Coach of the Year.