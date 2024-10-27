Navy football coach Brian Newberry is being honest about his team's play following a bad defeat to Notre Dame. A previously undefeated Navy team got shellacked by the Fighting Irish on Saturday, 51-14.

Newberry thinks playing in New York City with a large crowd on hand might have negatively impacted his team's confidence.

“Sometimes you want something so bad you play outside yourself and I think we did that today,” Newberry said, per ESPN.

Navy football hadn't lost a fumble all season, before the Notre Dame contest. The Midshipmen finished the game with five fumbles lost, in a truly stunning turn of events. The turnovers played a strong impact in the lopsided score. Navy finished with six turnovers, as the team also had an interception.

“When you look at almost every single turnover or fumble, it was something we did,” Navy quarterback Blake Horvath said. “They almost didn’t touch the ball. That is the most frustrating piece from our point. We wanted it really bad and we bit ourselves.”

Navy football was in the Associated Press College Football poll before Saturday's game. The loss to the Fighting Irish will almost certainly drop them from the rankings.

Navy football can still have a special season, despite the loss

Navy started the season 6-0 before the Notre Dame game. The Midshipmen are still headed to a bowl game, and can even go to an AAC championship game appearance.

Navy runs the football at a consistent pace, and their running game is the highlight of this year's squad. Navy gained 222 rushing yards against Notre Dame, and looked effective when they weren't turning the ball over. Horvath leads the squad in rushing yards this season, despite being the team's quarterback.

Navy football is tied for second in the AAC with Tulane. Both squads hold a 4-0 record, and trail Army who has a 6-0 conference mark. Army is 7-0 on the season and the contest later this year between the armed forces programs will have some major AAC implications.

Navy's six turnovers are the most the team has had since playing Boston College in 2022, per the Associated Press. The Midshipmen's next game is against Rice on Saturday.

“I thought the stage might have been a little big for our players today,” Newberry said, per Sports Illustrated. “A lot of mistakes. We had guys afraid to make mistakes. When you play with fear in your heart like that, that is when mistakes happen.”

Notre Dame is now 7-1 on the year.