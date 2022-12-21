By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Tulane Green Wave just received a huge shot in the arm ahead of their Cotton Bowl matchup against the USC Trojans, with both quarterback Michael Pratt and center Sincere Haynesworth declaring that they will be returning for another season with Tulane football.

Pratt was a major reason why Tulane football flashed one of the highest-scoring offenses in the nation in 2022. The Green Wave finished the regular season with an average of 33.28 points per game, which was good for 22nd overall in the FBS. Moreover, Tulane football was third in American Athletic Conference play with a rushing attack that averaged 197.08 rushing yards per contest. Pratt passed for 2,776 yards — good for sixth in the conference — and 25 touchdowns against just five interceptions for the Green Wave and also rushed for 395 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

With Pratt driving Tulane football’s offense on the field, the Green Wave managed to finish with an 11-2 record and also win the AAC title just after a 2021 campaign that saw the program finish with a forgettable 2-10 slate.

With Haynesworth also deciding to return, the No. 18 Tulane’s chances of upsetting the Trojans in the Cotton Bowl just got higher, at least on paper.

Pratt and Haynesworth declared their intention to play for another season for Tulane football on the heels of head coach Willie Fritz making his decision to continue serving the team in the same capacity in 2023.

The Green Wave’s upcoming Cotton Bowl matchup against the Trojans will be the first major bowl game for Tulane football since the 1939 campaign.