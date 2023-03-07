The Minnesota Twins are looking for a bounce back season of their own in 2023. After starting out the 2022 campaign on a high note, everything came crashing down following the All-Star break. The Cleveland Guardians ultimately won the American League Central last season. If Minnesota wants to compete with the Guardians and Chicago White Sox in 2023, they will need rebound seasons from these three players.

*Stats via Baseball Reference

Max Kepler, OF

There was a time when Max Kepler was regarded as one of the better outfielders in baseball. Kepler finished 20th in AL MVP voting during the 2019 season after slashing .252/.336/.519 with an .855 OPS and 36 home runs. The Twins outfielder had previously shown signs of stardom, and everything came to fruition in 2019. However, Kepler has been unable to find his rhythm ever since.

He hasn’t hit over .230 since 2019. Kepler also hasn’t appeared in more than 121 games since that season either. He’s been weighed down by injury concerns so perhaps he can get back on track with a healthy campaign.

Kepler was a trade candidate this past offseason, but no deal came to fruition. He may lose his grip on a starting role in 2023 if he struggles, however, he features a ceiling that is high enough to make him a star.

Kenta Maeda, SP

Kenta Maeda, in similar fashion to Kepler, was once considered one of the better players at his position. Maeda, a right-handed starting pitcher, emerged as a capable pitcher during his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was later traded to the Twins and enjoyed his best season of his career in 2020. Maeda ultimately finished the shortened 2020 season with a sparkling 2.70 ERA and league-leading 0.75 WHIP. He ended up finishing second in AL Cy Young voting in 2020.

He took a step in the wrong direction in 2021, posting a 4.66 ERA over 21 games pitched. And injuries kept him from pitching in 2022.

The Twins are hopeful that Maeda can find his footing in 2023. Minnesota needs all of the pitching depth they can get, and Maeda’s effort will go a long way in determining how successful the rotation is.

It’s clear that the Twins need a rebound season from Maeda, but Maeda also needs a bounce back campaign for himself. This is a make or break year for the veteran as he looks to reestablish himself as a star.

Joey Gallo, OF

Joey Gallo needs a bounce back season.

The slugger was an All-Star in 2021 with the Texas Rangers, but completely fell apart after getting traded to the New York Yankees. His tenure in New York was far from perfect and short-lived, and Gallo was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2022 trade deadline.

Gallo was never a player who hit for average, and he often struck out far too much. But he offset that with jaw-dropping power and impressive defense. His batting average also hovered around .200 or so with the Rangers. But with New York in 2022, Gallo hit just .159 before getting traded.

If Gallo can club 35-plus homers with a .200-plus batting average in 2023, that would quality as a bounce back season for him. Gallo could provide extra protection for Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton in the Twins’ lineup as well. He has the potential to add a crucial layer of depth for Minnesota.

Joey Gallo is one of the most notable bounce back candidates in all of baseball.