The Houston Astros are one of many contenders active at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Astros desperately need more help in their infield and have many targets in mind. One of them is Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa won a World Series with Houston before leaving for the Twins in free agency back in 2022. However, a reunion could be in the works.

Minnesota has fought to stay in contention in the American League Central all season. However, they find themselves more than ten games behind the Detroit Tigers and more than five games out of the last wild card spot. Because of that and an injury to Twins' All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton, Minnesota could be sellers. The Astros would love to take advantage of that.

Correa's contract last through 2033, giving Houston a lot of control. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Twins shortstop would be willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to return to the Astros. If that is the case, the trick for Houston's general manager, Dana Brown, is creating an attractive trade package.

Here is a potential package that the Astros could offer the Twins for Correa.

Astros receive: SS Carlos Correa

Twins receive: SP Ryan Gusto, SS Brice Matthews

This trade offers up two of the top young players in Houston's organization for the former All-Star. Correa's value is not as high as it used to be, but he could be the difference between a championship and an early playoff exit.

Gusto has impressed so far this season on the mound for the Astros. Matthews, on the other hand, has major league experience and a lot of room left to grow. The combination of the two would give the Twins a clear path moving forward.

Correa's name has become one to watch as the MLB trade deadline approaches. Houston fans will have to wait and see if their front office will be aggressive as they contend for another title.