The Minnesota Twins are hoping to bounce back in 2023, and there are some questions that need to be answered before 2023 Opening Day for that to happen.

There is some upside with the Twins. They retained start shortstop Carlos Correa after he failed physicals with the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets. They finished in third place with a 78-84 record, behind the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox. However, they made some interesting moves in addition to retaining Carlos Correa. They traded for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and signed Joey Gallo to a one-year contract.

The Twins have a good amount of talent in their lineup and on the pitching staff, they could make a run at the American League Central title if everything comes together. Let’s get to the questions the team need to answer before Opening Day. If they can, there will be a successful 2023 Twins season.

Can Byron Buxton stay healthy?

The Twins outfield is very interesting, and that starts with Byron Buxton, who is a superstar when he is on the field. The problem is that Byron Buxton has only played 100 games or more one time in his eight seasons in MLB. To bank on a full season from him is not realistic. However, if he can play 120 games or so, that would go a long way for the Twins.

Since Buxton has come into the major leagues, the Twins have a 321-264 record with him playing. Without Buxton, they are 272-337 in that time without him, according to Statues. A talent like Buxton is a game-changer for the Twins, they need him on the field as much as possible.

How will the rest of the outfield perform?

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Max Kepler is still on the roster despite being floated in trade rumors this offseason. However, he has not reached the heights he reached in the 2019 season since then. He usually is about a league-average hitter who plays good defense. That is a decent player to have. Even if Kepler does not perform to his 2019 level, he has a high floor, and should not be a problem on the roster.

Joey Gallo is a wildcard. He brings the reputation of a strong defender, especially when he is in right field, the position he is most comfortable playing. Gallo has the power to hit for 40 home runs in a season, but he has not performed to that level since before he was traded to the New York Yankees in 2021. He was not very good after being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. Gallo was most comfortable in a smaller market with the Rangers.

The hope is that a change of scenery and playing in a smaller market again with the Twins will help Gallo perform to his potential. The reality is that Gallo is a very boom or bust player. They might need a contingency plan if he does not perform once again in 2023.

Michael A. Taylor is someone who could be helpful to the team. He is not a flashy player by any means, but he can play elite defense in center field. That means they could let Buxton DH more to keep him healthy, while not sacrificing much on defense.

Will the youth step up?

Jose Miranda got significant time at the major league level last season, and put together a decent offensive season. However, the Twins organization and fans has high hopes for him. If he can take the next step, that would give the Twins one of the better third baseman in baseball. Alex Kirillof is someone on the younger side who could step up as well. One of these players emerging as impact players would help Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton form a solid lineup for the Twins in 2023.