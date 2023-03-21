Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Former New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez has reportedly agreed to a contract with Leones del Escogido, per Escogido Baseball Club on Twitter. Former New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia has also agreed to sign with the club as well.

Gary Sanchez was linked to a number of MLB teams in free agency. Sanchez was reportedly connected to teams such as the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels, but a deal failed to come to fruition with either ball club.

He was a two-time All-Star in New York with the Yankees. Sanchez was never much of a batting average hitter, posting a career .225 average, but he offered impressive power for a catcher. Gary Sanchez blasted 33 home runs in 2017 and 34 homers in 2019, making the All-Star team in both seasons. His production declined following the 2019 campaign, however, and the Yankees ultimately decided to go in a different direction.

Sanchez played 128 games with the Twins in 2022, slashing just .205/.282/.377 with a .659 OPS and 16 home runs. His lack of power productivity made his all-around offensive contributors forgettable at best for the Twins.

Nevertheless, it seemed likely that the two-time All-Star would find a big league home with a team. For now, he is preparing to join the Dominican Professional Baseball League. This could be only a winter league stint, but it is clear that Sanchez just wants to play baseball at this point.

It should be noted that Gary Sanchez is only 30 years old. He could still return to MLB at some point down the road. Teams will likely monitor his performance. After all, there aren’t many catchers who offer the power potential that Sanchez does.