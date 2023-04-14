Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Minnesota Twins superstar Byron Buxton received the opportunity to see the new Jackie Robinson Air Force 1 sneakers on Friday. It is safe to say he’s excited about the shoes, per MLB Life on Twitter.

Byron Buxton's reaction to the new Jackie Robinson Air Force 1 😂 pic.twitter.com/zWH12Ylnll — MLB Life (@MLBLife) April 14, 2023

“These are nasty,” Buxton says in the video. “Oh my goodness. These are nasty… these are nasty. I like these a lot.”

Byron Buxton also addressed how well the sneakers honor the legend himself, Jackie Robinson, per MLB.com.

“It’s kind of hard to put these into words, but they definitely do justice. [No.] 42 on the sides, the baseball stripes on the back … it represents him to the fullest,” Buxton said.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LeBron James also rocked the Jackie Robinson-inspired sneakers last week.

MLB is attempting to make their imprint in the shoe game. The league has placed a major emphasis on marketing as they look to grow the sport. Other sports have seen drastic increases in interest as a result of sneakers, so MLB is making a fantastic decision by going for it. Having stars such as Byron Buxton endorse the shoe will only help to generate interest as well.

When healthy, Buxton is one of the best players in the league. However, as baseball fans are well-aware of, the Twins outfielder has dealt with no shortage of injury concerns over the past few seasons. He’s slashing .289/.347/.489 with an .836 OPS so far in 2023.

If Byron Buxton manages to play a full season, he will likely be in the MVP conversation.

As for the Jackie Robinson Air Force 1s, they are dropping at a perfect time with Jackie Robinson Day set to take place on Saturday.