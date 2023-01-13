The Minnesota Twins losing Carlos Correa at the outset of the offseason ended up with the pairing staying together. After Correa had two deals fall through with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, the Twins made a successful effort to bring him back that included some help from Byron Buxton.

Buxton played a key role in discussions with Correa about coming back to the Twins. He talked with his teammate/friend about a return after being in limbo with his Mets deal, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. The Twins center fielder didn’t want to push Correa in a certain way but rather extended his hand to offer help and guidance.

“I don’t feel like (Correa) needed to be pushed. ‘You do what you feel is right for you and your family.’ It was just be there to encourage him in whatever he does,” Buxton said, via The Athletic. “Once he went back into limbo, that’s when I kind of got a little bit more in the loop. I was like, ‘All right, what’s going on?’ They gave me a little insight. I was like, ‘All right, get off the phone, I’m about to call (Correa).’ I immediately called him. We talked a little bit and he was like, ‘Don’t say nothing, but it’s a possibility we’re going to be brothers again on the same team.’”

Buxton was super excited when Correa eventually decided to re-sign with the Twins. Now, their goal is to get back into the playoffs. They will team up with new acquisitions Joey Gallo and Christian Vazquez as they look to make. Minnesota a winning team again.