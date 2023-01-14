The Minnesota Twins ended Carlos Correa’s wild time on the open market on Tuesday. Correa and the Twins agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract after the star shortstop had two other deals fall through.

For the first time, Correa is speaking about the situation. He discussed his experiences with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants in a Q&A with The Athletic.

When asked if he will consider “what ifs,” Correa made his stance clear. He has moved on, and he is focusing on the present instead of what the past may have brought. The Twins star also had a message for the two organizations that nearly won his signature.

“There’s no hard feelings toward both (the Giants’ and Mets’) organizations. There’s nothing but respect for them,” Correa told The Athletic.

“Doctors have differences of opinion. That’s fine. But God took me here to the Minnesota Twins. I couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity,” the Twins star continued.

Correa originally signed with the Twins last March after the MLB’s lockout ended. He hit 22 home runs in 136 games, but Minnesota ultimately missed out on the postseason.

Correa exercised his opt-out clause to test the market once again. He agreed to a 13-year contract with the Giants, but it fell through due to medical concerns. Then, he agreed to a 12-year contract with the Mets, but that also fell through.

Now, the focus is on the Twins. Minnesota hopes to compete for the American League Central crown in 2023 after finishing third place in 2022.

“It’s time to move on and focus now on the Minnesota Twins and the things that I started doing last year with the team, to try to win a championship for Minnesota,” Correa told The Athletic.