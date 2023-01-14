Carlos Correa was at the center of the perhaps baseball’s biggest offseason saga. Despite being one of the best hitting shortstops among his contemporaries, his questionable physical condition, namely on his surgically repaired leg, deterred not just the San Francisco Giants but also the New York Mets from pulling the trigger on a long-term deal that would have kept Correa in town until his 40s.

But before this long-drawn out controversy, Carlos Correa’s agreement with the Giants was all done and dusted. At least Correa thought so. In fact, he already even went out of his way to communicate with other Giants players, the first of whom was Brandon Crawford, San Francisco’s incumbent shortstop. Correa and Crawford had already even talked about putting the team above themselves, showing all the making of what would have been a rock-solid middle infield duo.

“I said, “Hey, I respect you as a person and as a player. I know I’m coming in, and I’m a shortstop just like you. But I want you to know that I want to make this work. I want us to work together in order for us to accomplish the goals the team wants to accomplish,” Correa said in an interview with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Brandon Crawford certainly backed up his words to Carlos Correa with action. The Giants’ longtime shortstop, Crawford was happy to oblige a potential Correa addition following the shortstop’s reported 13-year, $350 million deal. He was more than willing to move to either second or third base, as he even noted that Correa makes the Giants a much better team.

“He welcomed me right away, said he was happy I was going to be part of the team and that I was going to make us better,” Correa added.

Alas, Correa’s leg has betrayed him, with the Giants soon pulling their offer towards the 28-year old shortstop from the table. The Minnesota Twins were then more than willing to welcome him back to the Twin Cities. And at the very least, Carlos Correa appears to have made himself a friend, even if he and Brandon Crawford won’t be suiting up in the same infield. All’s well that ends well.