Carlos Correa’s free agency saga is finally over. The superstar shortstop agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins after a deal with the New York Mets fell through.

Many have questioned what was happening with Correa this winter. Rumors of medical concerns swirled as his free agency seemed to have no clear end in sight.

Now, Correa is opening up about his experience on baseball’s open market. The Twins star sat down with The Athletic for a Q&A that shed more light on the situation.

The Mets and their shortstop, Francisco Lindor, were among the topics discussed. Correa revealed he had a 45-minute conversation with Lindor after he agreed to terms with New York.

“It was more me talking about how I was OK with playing third base and I was never going to step on his toes,” Correa told The Athletic.

From the moment the deal was agreed on, my mind was set to play third base every single day. That was never going to change. I wanted him to know I would always be loyal,” the Twins star continued.

Correa hit the open market last season after a great career with the Houston Astros. The 28-year-old turned down a 10-year contract with the Detroit Tigers and signed with the Twins after the lockout.

The two-time All-Star hit 22 homers and drove in 64 runs in his first Twins season. He also slashed .291/.366/.467 in 136 games for Minnesota.

Prior to the Mets and Twins, Correa had a deal with the San Francisco Giants this offseason. The two sides had a 13-year contract worked out, but it fell apart due to medical concerns.