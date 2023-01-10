By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carlos Correa is headed back to Minnesota to re-join the Twins after agreeing to a 6-year, $200 million deal. The slugger had previously agreed to deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets which both fell apart due to looming injury concerns. Minnesota could still back out since nothing is official, but the 6-year contract aspect makes it seem likely that this will stick. However, Twitter had no shortage of reactions to the Correa-Twins reunion.

“someone with a sense of humor needs to have a Carlos Correa GiMeTwins jersey at Opening Day,” The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya wrote.

“oh my god. I can’t believe even the Twins spend more in free agency than the White Sox. the Twins!” Satchel Price wrote.

“Carlos Correa not being a Giant and then not a Met is a massive W for your San Diego Padres, folks,” Justin Jett shared.

“‘Pending physical’ a 30 for 30 on this saga coming to you in 10 years,” Alex Schiffer wrote.

“Here We Go Again! Carlos Correa Has Signed A 6 Year, $200 Million Deal With The….Minnesota Twins,” Barstool Sports shared.

Carlos Correa is one of the best shortstops in baseball. But a lingering leg ailment has caused concern about his long-term health. It was ultimately the reason his deals fell through with the Giants and Mets. He had previously received 13 and 12-year contract offers from those teams.

Fans will want to keep tabs on this situation until it becomes official. The pending physical aspect is certainly worth nothing. But for now, it appears as if Carlos Correa is headed back to the Twins.