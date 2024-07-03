The Minnesota Twins are calling up their second-best prospect in the minor league system.

Brooks Lee is heading to the big leagues, per MLB.com's Cole Jacobson. Lee is the organization's top infield prospect and was a first-round pick in 2022 following a phenomenal college career at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Lee played in Double-A in 2023 before making the jump to Triple-A in 2024.

With the St. Paul Saints, Lee was hitting .329 with seven home runs and 21 RBI in 20 games. In just 186 minor league contests, the switch-hitting shortstop owns a career average of .292.

With Royce Lewis heading to the IL with another injury, the Twins had no choice but to call up Lee, who provides versatility to Minnesota. Of course, Carlos Correa is the main man at SS, but Lee can also play the hot corner and second base. Despite minimal time in the minors, he did play three college seasons and also played in the Cape Cod League in the summers.

Overall, Lee is seen as a five-tool player who can truly do everything quite well. He'll certainly get his opportunity to showcase himself with Lewis on the shelf.

Twins' Lewis can't catch a break

Royce Lewis has been a solid player for the Twins since making his MLB debut in 2022, slashing .303 overall. However, he's dealt with non-stop injury problems. The 2017 first-overall pick played only 58 games a year ago and only 24 so far in the current campaign.

On Tuesday evening, Lewis clubbed a double but hobbled into second base and ultimately left the contest with groin tightness. Wednesday saw the Twins place him on the IL with an abductor strain. Lewis already missed two months of the season because of a partially torn quadriceps, which happened on Opening Day. On top of that, he's had two torn ACLs in the same knee. Truly terrible luck for the infielder.

If he can actually stay healthy, there's no telling what Lewis could do. I mean, the numbers speak for themselves. In 24′, he's slashing .292 with 10 long balls in just 24 games, as previously mentioned.

Minnesota staying afloat

With the All-Star break around the corner, the Twins are staying in the playoff race. Ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Detroit Tigers, Minny is 48-37 and six games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. At the moment, they're a Wild Card team.

Minnesota's biggest strength has been its offense, ranking seventh in runs (4.8), ninth in hits (8.4), and 11th in average (.249). Correa is really proving his worth this season, batting .310 with 10 bombs. The team has homered in a franchise-record 2o straight games and ranks fifth in the big leagues in that category with 101 tanks.

If Lewis can stay on the field, there's no question he'd be a massive help to this ball club. But for the time being, we'll have to see what Brooks Lee can do with his chance in the show.

The Twins are 7-3 in their last 10 outings and have won three in a row. After the Tigers visit, the Houston Astros come to town for a three-game set.