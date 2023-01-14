After a wild free agency saga that saw Carlos Correa return, the Minnesota Twins are now shifting their focus on other areas of the team. This time, another teammate of Correa in Chris Paddack is set to stay long-term following a contract extension.

According to reports, Paddack and the Twins agreed on a three-year extension that will see him pitch in Minnesota until at least 2025, per Twins Daily. Paddack first agreed on a one-year $2.4 million deal earlier in the day to avoid arbitration before signing an additional two-year extension. While figures of the contract were not disclosed, it is believed to be in the $10 million to $15 million range.

Chris Paddack underwent Tommy John surgery back in May, so he is not expected to return until the second half of the 2023 season. However, the fact that the Twins gave Paddack an extension speaks volumes on their belief and confidence in him and his ability.

Paddack has shown flashes of his potential in his brief stint with the Twins since his arrival off a trade from the San Diego Padres. In the 22.1 innings he played last season, he recorded 20 strikeouts and had a 4.03 ERA.

It remains to be seen when exactly Paddack will be able to suit up for the Twins, but after his latest extension, a lot of eyes will be on him throughout his recovery and once he takes the field. Hopefully, he can pick up where he left off and continue building on his promising career.