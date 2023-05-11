Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Minnesota Twins have gotten off to a great start in 2023, leading the AL Central with a 20-17 record — but they received devastating news on the injury front on Thursday as Tyler Mahle will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

The right-hander will also miss a good chunk of the 2024 campaign, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. Mahle was shut down on Apr. 30 after tests revealed a posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain in the pitching elbow, per ESPN.

After initially being placed on the 15-day injured list on May 3, he was shifted to the 60-day injured list on Thursday. Recovery from Tommy John surgery typically falls between the 12-to-18 month timeline.

The 28-year-old ends his season at 1-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over five starts, striking out 28 batters over 25.2 innings.

He was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline in 2022; prospects Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Steve Haijar went back to Ohio in the deal.

It’s been a rough go for Mahle over the last year; he’s been pestered by shoulder injuries since he arrived in Minnesota, and spent considerable time on the injured list. Over nine starts for the Twins, he’s been forced to leave the game three times due to injury ailments.

Although it’s a brutal injury update for Minnesota, their starting pitching is in good hands in 2023. Joe Ryan is putting together a Cy Young worthy start to the season in the American League, while Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez have also been solid for the Twins.

Bailey Ober has also impressed in his short time with the Twins, and figures to slot into the rotation for the foreseeable future to replace Tyler Mahle.