Published November 19, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Minnesota Twins decided to trade third basemen Gio Urshela to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday despite a rather solid first year with the team in 2022. Shortly after, the Twins found an immediate replacement, acquiring infielder/catcher Kyle Farmer from the Cincinnati Reds, via Ken Rosenthal.

Although Urshela was decent this past season, Farmer gives the organization more flexibility because he can also play shortstop. With Carlos Correa’s future still up in the air after he opted out, this signing could come in handy.

Farmer was an eighth-round pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013 and went on to make his big league debut four years later. He’s played mostly third base and behind the dish, but can also pick it at SS. Farmer was involved in the blockbuster Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig trade with the Reds in 2018.

The Twins will be intrigued by his versatility. The 32-year-old played 98 games at short and 36 games at the hot corner in 22′, making just nine errors in total. Farmer hit .255 with 14 home runs and 78 RBI as well.

In return, Cincinnati gets a minor league arm in the form of Casey Legumina, who had an ERA over four in Double-A last season.

The Twins disappointingly missed out on the playoffs after going 78-84, finishing a whole 14 games behind the Cleveland Guardians, who won the AL Central. Getting Correa back is going to be important for Minnesota because he truly did make a difference, but Farmer’s arrival lessens the load if Correa takes a bag of money elsewhere.