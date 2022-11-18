Published November 18, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Angels acquired 3B Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins, per Jeff Passan. The Angels sent minor league pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to Minnesota in return for the slick fielding third baseman. This is already the second high-profile move the Angels have made during the offseason, the first coming in the form of the Tyler Anderson signing.

Los Angeles made waves by previously stating that they were not planning on trading Shohei Ohtani during the 2022 MLB offseason. The announcement raised eyebrows around the league, as Ohtani is set to hit free agency following the 2023 campaign. But it is apparent that this is an Angels team with aspirations of competing.

As for Gio Urshela, he represents a solid hitter who features quality defense. However, one has to wonder where he play in the field.

Gio Urshela features the ability to play shortstop and third base. He’s settled in at third over the past few years, but the Halos already have Anthony Rendon locking down the hot corner. With that being said, Rendon has battled no shortage of injury concerns since signing in Anaheim.

As a result, Gio Urshela will likely become the starting shortstop and backup third baseman. The Angels can DH Rendon when Shohei Ohtani needs rest, and Urshela could take over the position should Rendon face further injury problems. David Fletcher, who played shortstop in 2022, would be able to become the everyday second baseman with Urshela at shortstop.

In the end, the Angels will have a number of different options for next season.

Angels fans should be excited by this acquisition. Gio Urshela adds talent, versatility, and leadership.