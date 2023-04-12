A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Pablo Lopez started for the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox at home, and what looked like a rough night turned out to be a memorable one for the Venezuelan hurler. However, Lopez righted the ship after giving up his second earned run of the contest, as he went on to retire the next 23 White Sox batters he faced.

Apparently, Pablo Lopez was encouraged by the run support he got from his teammates, as the Twins scored three runs in the second inning, thanks to a two-run homer by Byron Buxton, which was followed by a solo blast from Michael Taylor.

“The offense picking me up after that first inning was really what made me want to go out there and do my job with a different mentality,” Pablo Lopez told reporters after the game (h/t Bally Sports North).

The 27-year-old Lopez pitched for 7.2 innings and allowed just two earned runs on three hits while fanning 10 White Sox hitters along the way.

Lopez’s fantastic performance, fortunately, did not go to waste, with the Twins coming away with a 4-3 win in extra innings after a throwing error by Hanser Alberto led to an automatic runner to score the game-winning run for Minnesota.

Pablo Lopez was traded by the Miami Marlins to the Twins last January along with Jose Salas and Byron Chourio in exchange for Luis Arraez.

Needless to say, Lopez made a strong impression on Twins fans in his first-ever home start in Minnesota uniform.