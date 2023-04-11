The Chicago White Sox (5-6) visit the Minnesota Twins (6-4) on Tuesday night! First pitch commences at 7:41 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Twins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the White Sox-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Twins Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-170)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Twins

TV: Bally Sports, NBCS Chicago

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox return for the second game of their three-game series following a 4-3 win in the opener last night. Chicago needed that win considering they had just come off back-to-back series losses to both San Francisco and Pittsburgh. That being said, it isn’t all sunshine and roses for the Sox despite their win. They notably lost shortstop Tim Anderson as he will hit the injured list after their win. Still, the Sox boasts a number of strong bats in their lineup and will get a start from one of their aces – Lance Lynn.

Lance Lynn (0-1) makes his third start of the season coming off one of the worst outings of his career. In an eventual 16-6 loss, Lynn gave up eight runs on nine hits against the Giants. Three of those hits were home runs and he additionally walked three giants. Still, Lynn hasn’t had an ERA over 4.00 in four years and will inevitably turn it around. He was solid last season despite missing some time with an injury. In 21 starts Lynn compiled an 8-7 record while maintaining a solid 3.99 ERA. That being said, he struggled mightily against the Twins – allowing 15 runs and 24 hits in just 15 innings of work.

While Chicago is counting on Lynn to bounce back from his last start, they need to provide him some run support if they want to cover. That starts with catcher Yasmani Grandal who is coming off a stellar game in their win last night. The veteran catcher recorded a single and a double to go along with a critical RBI. That was just the latest in what has been a solid start for the righty. Although he hit just .202 last season, the journeyman finds himself with a .300 average through 10 games.

The X-factor for the White Sox tonight is outfielder Luis Robert. With Anderson, Yoan Moncada, and Eloy Jimenez all injured, Robert finds himself as the most fearsome bat in the White Sox lineup. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, however, as the 25-year-old is off to a blazing hot start. Through 10 games, Robert compiled a .333 average to go along with four home runs (third in the MLB) and 10 RBI. After going hitless in the series opener, look for the superstar outfielder to bounce back tonight.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota dropped their second consecutive game last night but remains in a strong position thanks to their impressive series win over Houston. While beating the defending champs certainly warrants some celebration, the Twins need to come back to earth in a critical division matchup. That being said, the Twins narrowly lost last night and now get their ace on the bump. Still, after losing a game they were favored by 1.5 runs the Twins will need the be strong on both sides of the plate if they want to cover.

Righty Pablo Lopez (1-0) makes his third start of the season tonight after two stellar performances. He opened the year with 5.1 shutout innings against the Royals before his offense let him down against the Marlins. Still, Lopez allowed just three hits and one run in his seven innings of work against Miami. Lopez was solid last night, compiling a 10-10 record to go along with an 8.7 K/9. While his strikeout numbers were down last year, he looked to be back to his usual filthy self this season. Through two starts, he struck out 16 hitters and now gets a chance to go to work against a depleted White Sox lineup.

Regardless of how well Lopez pitches tonight, he will need some run support if they want to cover as 1.5-run favorites. That starts with centerfield Byron Buxton who is off to a blazing hot start to the season. Through nine games the speedy outfielder holds a .314 batting average to go along with 17 total bases.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick

Despite dropping the opener, the Twins should have enough offense to cover tonight with their ace, Lopez, on the bump.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins -1.5 (+140)