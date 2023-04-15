Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was unhappy with the way umpires handled New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German in Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium, and it led to the manager’s ejection.

“I’m gonna be very brief” Here’s an eight minute video of Rocco Baldelli explaining why he thinks umpires handled the Domingo German situation incorrectly today: pic.twitter.com/IYVIEDYMwo — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 15, 2023

Baldelli lost his patience with the umpires after they had noticed that German had not gotten rid of the excess rosin on his arm between the 3rd and 4th innings. German had been told by the umpires earlier to clean himself off and while he had eliminated some of the excess material he hadn’t gotten rid of all of it.

“Their pitcher was warned … or asked … to clean off the excess rosin on his hand,” Rocco Baldelli said. “He didn’t fully comply with the warning from what I was told, and he was still allowed to keep pitching.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When umpires allowed German to continue to remain on the mound, the manager argued his point that the pitcher should have been tossed from the game, and that led to Baldelli’s ejection.

It was clear that the Twins manager was not complaining about the legality of the rosin, which is clearly allowed by Major League Baseball. However, pitchers can’t have an excess amount of the substance on their arm.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that the issue was about rosin and the removal of the material. He said that the umpires did not find any excess material after he had washed his hands.

The Yankees emerged with a 6-1 victory in the 3rd game of the series. The Twins were victorious in the first 2 games, and the teams will conclude the series Sunday afternoon.