Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected during Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees following a controversial substance check by the umpires. Yankees SP Domingo German was pitching a tremendous game against Minnesota. After the fourth inning, however, the umpires checked German for foreign substances and seemed to have found something. The Yankees’ pitcher was not removed from the game though, which led to Baldelli’s frustrations.

Video via Talkin’ Yanks on Twitter.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli got ejected after umpires checked Domingo German for substances and allowed him to stay in the game German has pitched four perfect innings with eight strikeouts so far pic.twitter.com/hou6oxqu5L — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 15, 2023

The umpire had a long conversation with German, seemingly telling German that he needs to wash his hands. If the umpires find foreign substances on a pitcher, they are allowed to eject him from the game. The umpire crew’s decision to allow German to stay in the contest bodes well for the Yankees, but clearly upset the Twins.

It will unquestionably be intriguing to see what Baldelli, and Aaron Boone for that matter, have to say about the situation following the game. The same can be said for what the umpires have to say about the incident as well.

As of this story’s publication, the Yankees lead the Twins 4-1 in the 7th inning. The Twins lead the series with the Yankees 2-0, so holding onto the lead will be important for New York. Up to this point, Minnesota has gone into Yankee Stadium and refused to back down. Their performance has been especially impressive given their previous struggles versus the Yankees.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Domingo German situation as they are made available.