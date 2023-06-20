While the Minnesota Twins lead the AL Central, they have just a 36-36 record. If the Twins want to stay atop the Central, they'll have to approach the 2023 MLB trade deadline aggressively.

Minnesota has seen many of their top prospects reach the big leagues in 2023. In turn, some Twins veterans are now expendable if the team wanted to restock the farm system.

But even with those prospects hitting the majors, Minnesota has plenty of young talent to pursue a major trade. Trading away select veterans for future capital and then flipping that capital alongside their already established prospects could land the Twins a big fish at the deadline.

Before the season even started, the Twins made an aggressive trade for Pablo Lopez from the Miami Marlins. With the postseason in their headlights, Minnesota will hit the trade market once more.

Max Kepler

Of the players on the list, Max Kepler is the only current major leaguer. While the Twins are looking to gain win-now players, moving Kepler gives Minnesota a bit more roster flexibility.

Kepler has been a staple in the Twins' lineup since 2015. Over 883 games, Kepler has hit .230 with 136 home runs and 418 RBI. The outfielder has failed to find his consistency recently, as his batting average hasn't been better than .250 since 2019. That season he set a career-high in home runs with 36. Kepler hasn't had 20+ since.

The Twins have plenty of talented outfielders already on their roster. Joey Gallo, Michael A. Taylor and Alex Kiriloff are already patrolling the outside. Byron Buxton is a natural center fielder when healthy. Minnesota has outfielders throughout the farm system and major league guys like Nick Gordon and Willi Castro who can play OF when healthy.

The point is, Kepler doesn't really fit in Minnesota any longer. In trading him, the Twins can play both sides of the MLB trade deadline coin. They would be selling Kepler to then buy a much better offensive weapon.

Matt Wallner

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Add Matt Wallner to the list of talented outfielders in the Twins' system. He has seen sporadic playing time at the big league club over the last two seasons. For Minnesota, Wallner should be viewed as a valuable trade asset rather than a future franchise cornerstone.

Wallner has appeared in 29 games at the MLB level. He's a .263 hitter with three home runs, 14 RBI and two stolen bases. Wallner has been even more impressive at the minor league level, where he has hit .298 with eight home runs and 34 RBI over 49 games.

To many other organizations, Wallner would be viewed as a future star. But the Twins could use him to bring in some adding pitching. While his numbers look good on the surface, Wallner has gone through dry spells at the big league level. Mainly, trading Wallner allows for the Twins to sell a valuable piece and gain an even better roster fit.

Wallner's value is unquestionable. He still ranks as the seventh-best prospect in the Twins' system, via MLB Pipeline. But for both the Twins and Wallner, the best-case-scenario is a trade away from Minnesota.

Matt Canterino

The Twins have worked hard to upgrade their rotation. Alongside their trade for Lopez they've also dealt for pitchers such as Tyler Mahle and Sonny Gray. But when it comes to Matt Canterino, his prospect trade value outweighs his future rotation potential.

Canterino ranks as the 12th-best prospect in the organization. He is currently coming back from Tommy John surgery and is poised to miss the entire 2023 season. However, in 2022, Canterino was electric once he reached the AA level. Over 11 games, Canterino held a 1.83 ERA and a 50/22 K/BB ratio.

If the Twins are serious about making the playoffs, they'll be looking to trade for players that can compete immediately. Canterino won't be seeing the mound anytime soon. For a rebuilding team, Canertino becomes much more valuable as they can wait on his rehab. For Minnesota, his 2022 season and post-injury potential become Canterino's value.

Minnesota will likely look to add a bit of pitching come the 2023 MLB trade deadline. However, Canterino is one arm the Twins can deal to better the future of the franchise.