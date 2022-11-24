Published November 24, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo made FIFA World Cup history on Thursday after converting from the penalty spot to give Portugal a 1-0 lead over Ghana. In the process, Ronaldo became the first man to ever score in five separate World Cups. But fans were not impressed with the 37-year-old and were particularly irate that FIFA even awarded the penalty after Ronaldo barely attempted to mask his dive in the box.

It was a disgraceful decision from the referee and reeked of corruption considering officials didn’t even review the goal via VAR. If that’s not a play deserving of a review, you might as well send the technology packing. Obviously, FIFA only cares about money and having its star players pad their stats with easy goals. Fans are not blind to this, however, and Twitter was up in arms after Ronaldo’s embarrassing antics somehow netted him a penalty for Portugal.

Why are they stealing penalties for both Messi and Ronaldo in this World Cup? — Don (@Opresii) November 24, 2022

We’ve now seen suspicious penalties awarded to both Messi and Ronaldo through the pair’s first game of the tournament.

Nice dive, Ronaldo. — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) November 24, 2022

No one was fooled by Ronaldo’s dive, except for the referee, it seems.

5.9 for the dive from Ronaldo — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) November 24, 2022

Perhaps if he doesn’t sign for a new club after his Manchester United exit, a professional career in the pool could be on the cards.

death, taxes, and Cristiano Ronaldo being gifted penalty kick goals in big tourneys to pad his stats — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) November 24, 2022

We’ve all seen this script before.

Ronaldo ghosted for 60 mins, then dived to win a penalty. This is exactly 90% of what his career has been so far. #FACTOS#FugaziGoat — 🇧🇷 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ (@brilliantbusi) November 24, 2022

Is this really your GOAT?

Cristiano Ronaldo this game : 1 goal (penalty, paid the referees😭💀)

0 big chances created

0/10 dribbles Embarrassing performance so far — Saz  (@SazMCFC) November 24, 2022

Take away his (totally undeserved) penalty goal, and Ronaldo was having an absolute nightmare performance against Ghana.

*ronaldo scores a penalty* Commentator: “THIS IS WHY HES SPECIAL” — TNA Kirsh (@TNAKirsh) November 24, 2022

So long as Ronaldo scores, fans will be happy, and the commentators blatantly ignored the obvious dive while praising Cristiano Ronaldo for his antics.