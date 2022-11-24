Cristiano Ronaldo made FIFA World Cup history on Thursday after converting from the penalty spot to give Portugal a 1-0 lead over Ghana. In the process, Ronaldo became the first man to ever score in five separate World Cups. But fans were not impressed with the 37-year-old and were particularly irate that FIFA even awarded the penalty after Ronaldo barely attempted to mask his dive in the box.

It was a disgraceful decision from the referee and reeked of corruption considering officials didn’t even review the goal via VAR. If that’s not a play deserving of a review, you might as well send the technology packing. Obviously, FIFA only cares about money and having its star players pad their stats with easy goals. Fans are not blind to this, however, and Twitter was up in arms after Ronaldo’s embarrassing antics somehow netted him a penalty for Portugal.

We’ve now seen suspicious penalties awarded to both Messi and Ronaldo through the pair’s first game of the tournament.

No one was fooled by Ronaldo’s dive, except for the referee, it seems.

Perhaps if he doesn’t sign for a new club after his Manchester United exit, a professional career in the pool could be on the cards.

We’ve all seen this script before.

Is this really your GOAT?

Take away his (totally undeserved) penalty goal, and Ronaldo was having an absolute nightmare performance against Ghana.

So long as Ronaldo scores, fans will be happy, and the commentators blatantly ignored the obvious dive while praising Cristiano Ronaldo for his antics.