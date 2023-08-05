Along with the addition of the newest region Fontaine, Genshin Impact Version 4.0 is introducing two new Artifact Sets: Golden Troupe and Marechaussee Hunter.

Genshin Impact 4.0 New Artifacts

Golden Troupe

2-Pc: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20%.

4-Pc: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%. Additionally, when not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 25%. This effect will be cleared 2s after taking the field.

Set Pieces:

Flower of Life: Golden Song's Variation A flower constructed out of clam, mother-of-pearl, and gold leaf. It blooms proudly.

Plume of Death: Golden Bird's Shedding A gold feather made using silver and gold filigree. A crystal-clear sapphire is amounted atop it.

Sands of Eon: Golden Era's Prelude This lovely sundial is inlaid with silver and gold. It seems that time has stopped flowing atop its dial plate.

Goblet of Eonothem: Golden Night's Bustle An ancient silver urn that was once filled with fine wine as red as rubies. Now, it contains nothing but bitter seawater.

Circlet of Logos: Golden Troupe's Reward An ancient crown that resembles a stage prop more than it does some suzerain's headgear.



Marechaussee Hunter

2-Pc: Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%

4-Pc: When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks.

Set Pieces:

Flower of Life: Hunter's Brooch An ancient emblem that was once awarded to those who had made exceptional contributions in battle.

Plume of Death: Masterpiece's Overture A portable tool used to adjust the torque on some old-school clockwork machine. It has since lost its practical value.

Sands of Eon: Moment of Judgment A standard pocket watch. Its accuracy is not particularly high.

Goblet of Eonothem: Forgotten Vessel A portable metal vessel containing strong wine. Can be stuffed into the pocket of an outer coat for ease of access and use.

Circlet of Logos: Veteran's Visage An old mask that can, to some extent, stand in for a face marred by wounds. Its design can vary based on the wounded areas and the user's gender.



Genshin Impact Version 4.0 is scheduled to hit live servers globally on August 16, 2023. For more Gaming news, check out our newsroom.