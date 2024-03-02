Shortly after joining Tennessee State and Eddie George as the offensive coordinator, Tyler Roehl leaves Nashville to join the coaching staff at Iowa State. Roehl is set to become the assistant head coach and running backs coach at Iowa State, according to Mike Organ of The Tennessean.
Tennessee State thought they had hit a home run by convincing Roehl to leave North Dakota State, where he had spent the past 17 years in various positions. George had been in contact with Roehl years before hiring him in late January.
“It wasn't so much Xs and Os or philosophy: I could already see the product,” George said in reference to an interview with Roehl. “It was the man. He understood where I was coming from, we spoke the same language and I just loved his demeanor and could hear his passion. He's been at one institution for 17 years, and that he's willing to step on faith to a new situation told me a lot about who he is.”
Instead of moving to Nashville, Roehl will be relocating his family from Fargo, North Dakota, to Ames, Iowa. He's been a hot commodity for years after constructing some of the best offenses in FCS football over the past few years. Now, he'll step in as an assistant head coach to help Iowa State improve on their 7-6 season in 2023.
On the other side, George and his staff will have to find an offensive coordinator replacement soon after Roehl and the previous OC Teron Aych have left the program. Tennessee State begins their spring practices in late March.