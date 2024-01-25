Tyler Roehl was the offensive coordinator when North Dakota State won their second National Championship with quarterback Trey Lance, the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eddie George and the Tennessee State Tigers welcome Tyler Roehl into their coaching staff for 2024. Roehl will serve as the teams' offensive coordinator and associate head coach, taking the place of former offensive coordinator Theron Aych.

“My family and I couldn't be more excited to join TSU because of the people, the vision, and the opportunity to positively impact the community and team,” Roehl said about the move. “We are going to Nashville on a mission to do things at a championship level daily.”

Roehl is coming to Tennessee State by way of North Dakota State, where he spent the last 11 years in various positions. Before coaching at North Dakota State, however, he was an All-American running back for the Bison between 2004 and 2008. After graduation, he had a brief stint with the Seattle Seahawks, but ended up returning to NDSU for a master's in health, nutrition, and exercise science in 2014.

The Bison have been incredibly dominant in the FCS during Roehl's tenure. Roehl first returned to his alma mater as the tight ends and fullbacks coach. Five years later in 2019, he became the offensive coordinator. Across his 11-year coaching career, North Dakota State has won seven FCS Championships and eight Missouri Valley Football Conference titles.

As the lead orchestrator of the offense, NDSU appeared in three FCS National Championship games and won twice in 2019 and 2021. Most recently, the Bison fell short to #2 Montana 31-29 in the National Championship Semifinals. Given Roehl's track record as an offensive coordinator, Tennessee State is poised to put up some big numbers in the coming season.