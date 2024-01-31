Tyler Roehl was a key cog in the North Dakota State Bisons' dominant run to seven FCS titles and eight Missouri Valley Football Conference Championships

On Jan. 24, Tennessee State University officially announced former North Dakota State offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl as the Tigers' new offensive play caller. A recent interview with John Brice of Football Scoop revealed that head coach Eddie George had been in contact with Roehl long before his hiring.

It all began back at the start of 2022. Tennessee State's former offensive coordinator Hue Jackson left for a head coaching job at Grambling State. George, now in need of a new partner, looked around the college football landscape and took notice of North Dakota State's Tyler Roehl. The two had a “really good” conversation that nearly ended up with Roehl in Nashville two years earlier.

“I'd always said it would take something really special for me and our family to leave Fargo, and at that time I wasn't ready,” he said. “It was an unexpected but awesome conversation. To figure out the person Eddie is, he's as genuine and humble and passionate and dedicated and determined as anyone I've met and been able to talk to.”

George came away from the call with a similar sentiment.

“After Hue Jackson left a couple years ago, I took a shot in the dark called up Tyler and said, “Hey man, would you be interested in interviewing to be the next offensive coordinate at Tennessee State,” he asked. “I said I'm a big fan of what guys have done, one and off the field, to create a culture that lasts and that mimics some teams and places I personally have been and respect. At that time, he was not interested.”

Roehl demonstrated interest two years later. He and George kept in contact throughout the years as both teams improved. As George and Tennessee State searched for a new offensive coordinator, they interviewed over 15 candidates. In the end, they came back to Roehl.

“It wasn't so much Xs and Os or philosophy; I could already see the product,” George said of their more recent call. “It was the man. He understood where I was coming from, we spoke the same language and I just loved his demeanor and could hear his passion. He's been at one institution for 17 years, and that he's willing to step on faith to a new situation told me a lot about who he is.”

The conversations between Roehl and George continued to develop. At one point, George met Roehl's wife and kids through a FaceTime call. That interaction only boosted Tennessee State's chances of landing Roehl, which they eventually did.

“We are ecstatic that Tyler Roehl has joined our football program,” said Mikki Allen, Tennessee State's athletic director. “Tyler is one of the brightest offensive minds in the college game and has championship DNA… This hire defines the trajectory of our program and reinforced Coach George's commitment to excellence. The future of Tennessee State football is brighter than ever.”