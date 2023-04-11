A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Following the Ditto Tera Raid Battle and Samurott Tera Raid Battle, we are expecting a new Tera Raid Battle, and this time we’re seeing the next tera raid battle featuring the 2nd generation fire starter Pokemon, Typhlosion.

Fire-burning on the Tera Raid Battle Dance Floor

We’re going to see things heat up with the next feature of the 2nd generation fire-starter Pokemon, Typhlosion. User @Serebii.net shared that the Pokemon Company has officially revealed the next 7 Star Pokemon Tera Raid Battle to take place on April 14 to 16 and again on April 21 to 23, 2023. Typhlosion will have a Ghost Tera Type and is a nod to its Fire/Ghost-type Hisuian form from the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game.

Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Ghost Tera Type Typhlosion. Runs from April 14th through 16th and April 21st through April 23rd Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/mOE18uPHgV — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 9, 2023

With Typhlosion, Samurott, and Decidueye being featured in the Pokemon Tera Raid Battle, all the final evolutions from the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game have been put to the spotlight with Typhlosion having the closest resemblance to its Hisuian form due to its Tera type.

Other details about the upcoming Tera Raid Battle, it is yet to be confirmed. For now, what we can share is Typhlosion’s base stats and moveset for your reference.

Base Stats:

HP: 78

Attack: 84

Defense: 78

Sp. Atk: 109

Sp. Def: 85

Speed: 100

Total: 534

Typhlosion’s Sp. Atk is exceptionally high so having a mix of fire and ghost types for this Pokemon makes it a good offensive player. You can pair Typhlosion with a support Pokemon that can provide a speed boost or Trick Rooms to be able to attack first.

Level Move Type Category Power Accuracy 1 Eruption Fire Special 150 100% 1 Double-Edge Normal Physical 120 100% 1 Gyro Ball Steel Physical — 100% 1 Tackle Normal Physical 40 100% 1 Leer Normal Status — 100% 1 Smokescreen Normal Status — 100% 1 Ember Fire Special 40 100% 13 Quick Attack Normal Physical 40 100% 20 Flame Wheel Fire Physical 60 100% 24 Defense Curl Normal Status — —% 31 Swift Normal Special 60 —% 35 Flame Charge Fire Physical 50 100% 43 Lava Plume Fire Special 80 100% 48 Flamethrower Fire Special 90 100% 56 Inferno Fire Special 100 50% 61 Rollout Rock Physical 30 90% 74 Overheat Fire Special 130 90%

Typhlosion has a good set of moves highlighting Sp. Atk moves that can be used to One-Hit Knockout its opponents like Overheat (which can be learned by level 74), Inferno (which can be learned by level 56), and Flamethrower (which can be learned by level 48).

Make sure to tune in from time to time to get the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon like the next Tera Raid Battle in the Pokemon Scarlet Violet here on ClutchPoints Gaming!