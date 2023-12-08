Tyrese Haliburton has been on a tear this season, making even more history during their win over the Bucks in the In-Season Tournament.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been on a tear this season and has been the breakout star of the In-Season Tournament thus far. His stellar play has led his team to the finals of the IST and he made history along the way. Haliburton finished the game with 27 points, 15 assists, and 0 turnovers. He did this more than anyone else in NBA history, per ESPN host and reporter Malika Andrews.

“Another incredible performance for Tyrese Haliburton. He now has three career games with 25 points, 15 assists and 0 turnovers — all this season. That is the most all-time.”

Tyrese Haliburton has made his presence known in the basketball world, proving his worth as a solo star after his trade from the Sacramento Kings in 2022. He even said as much during the game, doing Damian Lillard's “Dame Time” celebration and mouthing to the crowd, “I know what time it is. It's my time!”

Haliburton is poised to bring the Pacers back to prominence. He's averaging 26.9 points per game and 11.5 assists while shooting 44% from three and 88% from the free throw line. The numbers are good enough to have the Pacers 12-8 to start the season and undefeated in the tournament as they are poised to compete in the finals of the in-season tournament against either the Los Angeles Lakers or the New Orleans Pelicans.