On ESPN's NBA In-Season tournament coverage, Bob Myers talked about how the Warriors were close to drafting Tyrese Haliburton.

Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as a breakout star in the NBA and might be the star that the Pacers needed post-Reggie Miller to bring the franchise back to prominence and contender status. But, during ESPN's coverage of the Pacer's in-season tournament battle against the Milwaukee Bucks, former Warriors general manager Bob Myers spoke about how the Dubs almost selected Haliburton in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Myers, now an ESPN NBA analyst, spoke about Tyrese Haliburton's pre-draft workout with the Warriors.

“That workout was a few miles from here, in Vegas with myself. Yeah. Steve Kerr, Joe Lakeham, and he did what he does. He made a ton of shots. And we looked at each other and we said, he might be pretty good, different kind of shot, a little bit of a set shot, funky shot, but he made them all. What bothers me more than anything was his workout was good.”

He continued praising Haliburton, saying, “When we met with him after I should have known then because of who he is as a person and as a leader, because you meet with people, you talk to him that that conversation left a mark because of how smart he is and how confident it's not fake. It's not arrogant. It's confidence. And so when you talk about players wanting to play with him, that's real because he's a great player.”

Haliburton has put the NBA world on notice about his playmaking ability and affable personality since he was traded from the Kings in 2022. This year, he's averaging 26.9 points per game and 11.5 assists while shooting 44% from three and 88% from the free throw line. But, one could only imagine how Haliburton would've flourished in the Golden State system.