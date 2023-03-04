The Philadelphia 76ers have managed to overcome a poor start to the season and have emerged as a legit contender in the Eastern Conference. A big part of that turnaround has been the continued development of Tyrese Maxey. Maxey missed some games earlier in the season and when he returned in early January, he started a few games before being moved to the bench where he had remained. In the Sixers last two games though he has been moved back to the starting line. Maxey told SiriusXM NBA Radio that it doesn’t matter what his role is as long as the team is winning.

Does Tyrese Maxey prefer to start or come off the bench? 🏀 @Sixers Shooting Guard @TyreseMaxey explains why his focus is on the team #BrotherlyLove@RickKamlaSports | @DarthAmin pic.twitter.com/jkgw8oqAv7 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) March 3, 2023

“I’ve been saying it since I got to the NBA, my goal is just to win, help us do whatever it takes to win,” Maxey said. “Being a starter, not starting, it’s cool being a starter, it’s cool coming in and playing 3o minutes off the bench, I just like to win. Whatever it’s going to take for us to win, that’s my job to go out there and help and provide support for guys like Joe and James and Tobias. We’re trying to get it together, step in the right direction so in April we’re ready to make this push.”

This season Tyrese Maxey has been averaging a career-high 19.9 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists with shooting splits of 45.9 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.7 percent from the free-throw line. Maxey has started 24 of the 43 games he’s played in for the Sixers.