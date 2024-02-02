Tyson Fury ruled out of Oleksandr Usyk title bout due to injury.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is one of the most enticing heavyweight title fights in boxing right now. Boxing fans have been looking forward to this bout that was set for February 17. However, the fight was officially postponed after Fury suffered a cut in training camp.

The heavyweight champion received the injury on Friday and was quickly ruled out of the title bout, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. It's not exactly clear how it happened, but injuries like this happen in training camps all the time. Unfortunately, the injury took place so close to the fight date.

“Tyson Fury has suffered a cut in training and is out of the undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk, Usyk's manager, Egis Klimas, told Sports Illustrated.”

With Tyson Fury ruled out for the title bout, Oleksandr Usyk hopes to find a replacement for the February 17 bout scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As for The Gypsy King, Mannix reports the expectation Fury will be unavailable for “several months.”

“Usyk, says Klimas, is hoping to save the February 17th date. Impression Team Usyk has been left with is it could be several months before Fury is be ready to fight.”

Tyson Fury suffering an injury like this is not ideal. A cut that rules him out for several months means it might be severe. Additionally, “several months” is a vague timeline for Fury's return. But he could be ready to go again late in the summer.

With that said, the next big news for this story will be on Usyk's next possible opponent. It'll be difficult finding someone on such short notice, as the bout takes place about two weeks as of this publishing.