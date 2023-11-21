Frank Warren talked about the potential rematch between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou which could happen sooner rather than later

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has sparked intense speculation by expressing his openness to a potential rematch with Francis Ngannou. In a recent interview with DAZN, Tyson Fury addressed the possibility of facing Ngannou for a second time, stating that he has not completely ruled out the idea. This revelation has fueled speculation about the potential rematch, igniting fervent discussions and debates within the combat sports community.

Tyson Fury has already said he wants to rematch Francis Ngannou, according to Frank Warren who believes there is a “good chance” that happens in 2024. [@MMAFighting] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 21, 2023

Furthermore, Frank Warren, Tyson Fury's promoter, has delivered a significant update on the potential rematch, indicating that there is a good chance it could materialize in the future. According to a report by DAZN, the prospect of a rematch with Ngannou has gained traction, with Warren expressing belief in the possibility of the highly-anticipated showdown taking place in 2024.

The initial encounter between Fury and Ngannou, which took place in Riyadh, saw Ngannou make his boxing debut and deliver a formidable performance, nearly toppling Fury before ultimately losing a narrow split decision. Despite the outcome, Ngannou has been vocal about his desire for a rematch, as highlighted in a report by MMA Fighting. Ngannou's determination to secure a rematch underscores the significance of the potential showdown and has added to the intrigue surrounding the prospect of a second encounter between the two heavyweight stars.

The convergence of interests between Fury and Ngannou has set the stage for a compelling narrative that has captivated the combat sports world. As Fury prepares to face Oleksandr Usyk in a highly-anticipated bout, the potential rematch with Ngannou looms large on the horizon, promising to be a marquee event that could redefine the landscape of heavyweight boxing.