At last night's U2 show at the Sphere, the band paid tribute to Chris Rock, who was in attendance. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton broke out a deep cut from their A Celebration single.

“Trash, Trampoline and the Party Girl”

During the acoustic turntable set, U2 began with two staples of their Sphere residency, “All I Want Is You” and “Desire.” The next song, though, was a huge surprise. They broke out “Trash, Trampoline and the Party Girl” for the first time since 2015's “Innocence + Experience” tour.

After the song, they then sang “Happy Birthday to You” for Rock. U2 closed out the acoustic set by playing “Don't Dream It's Over” by Crowded House.

The rest of the setlist followed U2's general Sphere setlists. They closed out the set with the remaining four tracks of Achtung Baby (“Acrobat”; “So Cruel”; “Ultraviolet (Light My Way)”; and “Love Is Blindness”) and their six-song encore.

Chris Rock first gained notoriety for his role on Saturday Night Live (SNL). He also starred in Everybody Hates Chris from 2005-09. Rock was one of the lead characters in the Madagascar franchise and he also starred in Grown Ups, a season of Fargo, and Spiral.

U2 is currently playing their first-ever concert residency at the Sphere. During these shows, they play their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, in full for the first time in concert. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Bram van den Berg for these shows. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is sitting out of these shows due to recovery from health issues.